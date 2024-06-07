U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad draws 2 GOP challengers for August primary

Jun. 7—ROCHESTER — GOP Rep. Brad of Finstad has drawn two challengers for the GOP nomination to represent Minnesota's 1st Congressional District. They are Shawn Tweten of North Mankato and Gregory Goetzman of Rochester.

Both will challenge Finstad, who is in first full term in Congress, in the Aug. 13, 2024, primary.

It would be hard to take issue with Tweten's campaign slogan, "Washington needs a therapist."

A licensed therapist for a decade, Tweten said he would bring the same calming techniques he uses in couple's therapy to Congress were he elected to Congress. Peace and bipartisanship are not often the rule of the day in Congress with members challenging each other to fist fights and often hurling insults at each other.

"I want to change the political narrative," Tweten said.

Tweten works with Minnesota jails to provide mental health care to inmates and promote officer wellness.

Tweten said a family therapist can make small changes to a system that ends up improving the whole. Like replacing a spark plug in a gimpy engine, it can make the whole contraption run smoother.

"So the idea is, you join a system as a therapist at any point and try to induce change at any point. And by the fact that a change is happening, it'll affect the whole system," he said.

The father of four said he has never run for political office before and has no campaign budget. He said running on social media and emails against an opponent with a million-dollar budget will make it a "David and Goliath" contest.

"I'd love to take my shot at it and get to Washington and focus on conflict resolution and try to change the system that way," Tweten said.

Goetzman did not respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Rachel Bohman of Rochester is running as the endorsed DFL candidate for Congress in the 1st Congressional District.