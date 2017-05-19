U.S. regulators to announce VW diesel fix approval for 84,000 vehicles: sources

FILE PHOTO - A U.S. flag flutters in the wind above a Volkswagen dealership in Carlsbad, California, U.S. May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo - RTX2YFQS

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and California Air Resources Board on Friday are expected to announce approval of a fix for about 84,000 older Volkswagen diesel vehicles that can emit excess emissions, two sources briefed on the matter said.

Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, agreed last year to offer to buy back up to 475,000 U.S. 2.0-liter diesel vehicles or offer fixes if regulators approved. Friday's announcement is expected to cover a fix for 84,390 2012-2014 Passat diesel vehicles with automatic transmissions. In January, regulators approved a fix for 67,000 2015 model diesels, leaving around 325,000 vehicles still awaiting approval for a fix.

Volkswagen and regulators did not immediately comment on Friday.

Until regulators approved a fix in January, VW had been barred by authorities from selling 12,000 new 2015 diesel Golf, Beetle and Passat cars after the German automaker admitted to using secret software to exceed emission limits for six years.

In April, VW resumed selling those 2015 diesel cars in the United States and said they accounted for nearly 12 percent of its April sales.

