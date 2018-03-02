U.S. rail operator Amtrak temporarily suspends service in Northeast

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Amtrak suspended train service along its Northeast Corridor on Friday as a storm in the U.S. Northeast flooded city streets, cut power to 700,000 homes and grounded hundreds of flights.

"For safety, all services along the NEC are temporarily suspended due to multiple weather related issues," Amtrak wrote in a tweet, using an acronym for the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak added that trains currently en route will continue to Washington, New York or Boston, whichever is closest, and remain there.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Doina Chiacu)