U.S. Powerball jackpot climbs to $455 million for Saturday drawing

A customer buys tickets for the Powerball lottery in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2017. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - An estimated $455 million Powerball jackpot is up for grabs on Saturday evening, one of the biggest in the multi-state U.S. lottery's history, after 19 straight drawings failed to produce a grand prize winner.

The winning numbers were 22, 57, 59, 60, 66 and Powerball 7. It was not immediately clear if there was a winning ticket.

The odds of winning Saturday's drawing, held at 10:59 p.m. ET (0259 GMT), were 1 in 292 million. A grand prize winner would have the choice of taking the $455 million jackpot doled out over 29 years, or taking a one-time, lump-sum payment of $269.4 million.

If no ticket matches the six numbers drawn in the lottery, the jackpot will roll over to the next drawing, on March 21.

The last Powerball drawing to produce a jackpot winner was on Jan. 6, when a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won $559.7 million. The winner, who went under the name "Good Karma Family 2018," chose the lump-sum cash option of $352 million.

Powerball's jackpot hit a record $1.6 billion in January 2016, when three winning tickets were sold in Florida, California and Tennessee.





(Reporting by Andrew Hay additional reporting by Rich McKay; Editing by Leslie Adler)