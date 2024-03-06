U.S. Postal Service's latest Forever Stamp to feature manatees

Patrick Hilsman
·1 min read
UPI
The U.S. Postal Service will release Save Manatees Forever Stamp at the end of March. Photo courtesy of USPS

March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will release a "Save Manatees" Forever Stamp at the end of March, the USPS says.

"Spread awareness for the need to protect a beloved marine mammal with the new Save Manatees stamp," the USPS said in a post.

The stamp features a portrayal of a manatee by artist Nancy Stahl.

Forever Stamps retain their per-ounce value permanently, regardless of changing costs over time.

The stamps will be available starting March 27 and will cost $13.60 for a book of 20.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, manatees are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.