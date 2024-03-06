U.S. Postal Service's latest Forever Stamp to feature manatees

The U.S. Postal Service will release Save Manatees Forever Stamp at the end of March. Photo courtesy of USPS

March 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will release a "Save Manatees" Forever Stamp at the end of March, the USPS says.

"Spread awareness for the need to protect a beloved marine mammal with the new Save Manatees stamp," the USPS said in a post.

The stamp features a portrayal of a manatee by artist Nancy Stahl.

Forever Stamps retain their per-ounce value permanently, regardless of changing costs over time.

The stamps will be available starting March 27 and will cost $13.60 for a book of 20.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, manatees are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act.