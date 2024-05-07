U.S. Postal Service, and you, can help Stamp Out Hunger in Ocala on May 11

Don’t forget to put your non-perishable food donation out for pickup on Saturday, May 11, during the 32nd annual National Association of Letter Carriers Help Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

Interfaith Emergency Services CEO Karla Greenway said the NALC Letter Carriers Food Drive is her agency's single biggest donation intake of the year.

“Our letter carriers are community heroes with a big heart that day,” Greenway said.

Postal worker Jimmy Ruotolo talks about the annual National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which will be Saturday, May 11.

Letter carriers handle the donations above and beyond their regular workload, she added.

Last year, area letter carriers collected 119,286 pounds of food during the drive and delivered the donations to the Interfaith Emergency Services Food Warehouse on Northwest Second Avenue in Ocala.

Organizers suggest donations of items like canned spaghetti or ravioli, tuna, peanut butter, jelly, mac and ceese and canned vegetables.

Greenway emphasized that no donation is too small.

“If everyone would just give two cans,” Greenway said.

Interfaith Emergency Services Warehouse Assistant Manager Maxi Rodriguez says donated food, including canned goods, helps her agency assist families in need.

Donations can be placed next to or hung from your mailbox. If the donation is placed inside, be sure to raise the flag for pickup.

IES depends on the donations to carry their pantry through at least the summer months, when in-need children are out of school and don’t have access to school lunch programs.

IES staffers like James Sanborn, who helped load a semitractor-trailer with food last year, and warehouse volunteers are again ready to help unload, process, and stock the warehouse.

Maxi Rodriguez, assistant IES warehouse manager, provided an example of daily activity at the warehouse pantry.

Rodriguez said the IES pantry logs showed 92 families visited for food assistance on April 26, 2024 and at least one family had four children.

Greenway said the IES food outreach helps seniors during a time of increased grocery costs and allows funds to be used toward housing.

Postal worker and rural carrier Mike Walker loads his truck on May 3. He will be among the carriers helping with Saturday's annual food drive.

“Our food ministry is a type of homeless prevention program,” she said.

Tim Legge, a retired letter carrier who delivered mail to Jimmy Buffett’s businesses and home in Key West before moving to Ocala, said 200 city carriers and 50 rural carriers will be collecting donated food on their routes.

City carriers Laura Klingelsmith, Debra Griffin, James Fisher, Jimmy Ruotolo and rural carrier Mike Walker are ready to collect your donations.

Klingelsmith’s route is in the Ocala Historic District; Griffin delivers along Southeast 17th Street, and Fisher’s route is in southeast Ocala. All three have 25 years of service or more with the United States Postal Service.

“People are generous (and it seems) the less they have the more they give,” Klingelsmith said.

Griffin said her family members, including her husband, retired post office employee Kenneth Griffin, also volunteer for handling the food donations.

Fisher noted his in the southeast area “give a lot of food.” Volunteers can call the main post office for information.

Staff at the IES warehouse described the letter carriers as “smiling a lot” and “caring” and “really enjoying it” when they arrive to drop off the donations they collected.

The NALC Letter Carriers Food Drive was organized by the NALC Union 31 years ago and has seen about 1.9 billion pounds of food collected as of last year, according to NALC.org.

Locally, the downtown Ocala post office and the Maricamp Road and Southwest 60th Avenue “airport” branches are primary collection points.

“There were several years that Ocala was ranked No. 1 in the nation for offices our size by donation weight collected,” Legge stated in a text.

Meanwhile, letter carrier Ruotolo, a Navy veteran, has seen 26 years service here and delivers mail in the Easy Street area.

“Ocala is a special place, a giving community,” he said.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Interfaith Emergency Services at (352) 629-8868

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Letter carriers Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is May 11 in Ocala Florida