U.S. Postal Service could raise stamp prices in July. How much they'll cost

You might want to visit your local post office to stock up on stamps in the coming months, because it's possible costs could increase in July.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) filed a notice with regulators to increase stamp prices, including a five-cent increase on first-class "forever" stamps and a ten-cent increase on international postcards and letters.

The notice, filed with the Postal Regulatory Commission on Tuesday, would go into effect on July 14 if approved, hiking the cost of mailing services product prices by nearly 8%.

According to a statement from the USPS, the organization's prices "remain among the most affordable in the world" and "are needed to achieve the financial stability" sought in its ten-year plan.

The filed notice marks yet another increase in costs for USPS services in recent years. At the beginning of 2024, mailing services product prices increased by approximately 2%, with a two-cent increase on first-class "forever" stamps and a five-cent increase on international mail. This increase followed another hike in costs, which went into effect in July of 2023, which had a three-cent increase on first-class "forever" stamps.

At the beginning of 2023, first-class "forever" stamps were 60 cents, with international postcards and letters at $1.40. The newest proposed notice shows a 13-cent increase in first-class "forever" stamps and a 25-cent increase for international mail. Stamp prices would be as follows:

Letters (1 oz.): 73 cents

Letters (metered 1 oz.): 69 cents

Domestic Postcards: 56 cents

International Postcards: $1.65

International Letter (1 oz.): $1.65

