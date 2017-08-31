U.S. police officer investigated for racist comment on video

(Reuters) - A Georgia police officer is under investigation after a video emerged this week showing him telling a woman during a traffic stop not to worry because U.S. police "only kill black people," according to a local news channel.

The dash cam video shows the Cobb County police officer standing by a car pulled over alongside a road last year and instructing the woman in the front passenger seat to use the cellphone in her lap to make a call.

"OK I just don't want to put my hands down," the woman tells the officer, adding that she has seen "way too many videos of cops," before trailing off.

"But you're not black," the officer replies. "Remember, we only shoot black people. Yeah. We only kill black people, right? All the videos you've seen, have you seen the black people get killed?"

WSB-TV in Atlanta, which aired the video on Wednesday after obtaining it through public records laws, identified the officer as Lieutenant Greg Abbott. The station broadcast only a short excerpt of a longer encounter.

Numerous videos from dash cams, body-worn cameras and cellphones in recent years have shown U.S. police officers killing unarmed black people during encounters, sparking debate about excessive use of force and racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

Mike Register, the Cobb County police chief, told WSB-TV the department was investigating the 2016 traffic stop and said the officer had been placed on administrative duty.

"No matter what context it was said in, it should not have been said," Register added.

Nathan McCreary, a Cobb County police spokesman, said the department was "processing" questions from Reuters.

Suri Chadha Jimenez, a lawyer who represented the car's driver, said the officer responded in an "unprofessional" way to what he saw as the reasonable concern of the woman, whom he described as a friend of the driver.

"My understanding is the cop is joking," Chadha Jimenez said in a telephone interview, adding that it was "a nasty, sarcastic, untasteful joke." He declined to identify his client, saying the driver, who was later convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol, did not want public attention.

Lance LoRusso, Abbott's lawyer, said the officer was trying to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger.

"His comments must be observed in their totality to understand their context," LoRusso said in a statement to WSB-TV. He did not respond to a request for comment.





(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)