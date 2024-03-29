U of I Police alert campus to sexual assault incident

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department sent out a Campus Safety Notice on Thursday regarding a recent sexual assault incident.

The incident happened the previous week on Friday, March 22, officials said. The case was reported to campus police on Thursday afternoon by a third party. The informant said the assault occurred at night outside the Animal Sciences Laboratory at 1207 West Gregory Drive in Urbana.

The UIPD said the victim is not affiliated with the university, and no additional details were provided to them.

Officials shared several tips and resources in response to the incident:

Though it is always the victim’s decision to report crime to the police, reporting is one of the most effective tools for preventing crime in the future. The university, community organizations and local law enforcement offer several reporting options.

If you notice a situation that seems unsafe for another person, intervene if it’s safe to do so or call for assistance.

Make sure that any sexual act is okay with your partner, and remember that consent is an active process, not the absence of “no.” Don’t assume you know what another person wants.

While victims of sexual misconduct are never at fault for the violence they experienced, the risk of being targeted can be reduced by walking in groups, avoiding isolated or dark areas, and trusting your instincts. If a situation doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t.

If this incident raises concerns, the Student Assistance Center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours, the Emergency Dean Program also provides immediate assistance in emergency health or safety situations. Call 217-333-0050 to contact the SAC or the Emergency Dean. More information on these programs and others can be found at odos.illinois.edu/community-of-care.

The U of I also encourages students to step up and keep each other safe — even if there is a fear of legal or disciplinary consequences to the victim or themselves. See the U of I’s Medical Amnesty and Survivor Protections for details.

More sexual assault resources and information can be found through At Illinois, We Care, Rape Advocacy, Counseling, & Education Services (RACES), and Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN).

