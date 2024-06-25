U-pick lavender farm in Waterford offers more than aromatics. It offers generational history

Inside Look is a Modesto Bee series where we take readers behind the scenes at restaurants, new businesses, local landmarks and news stories.

When the Crooker family decided to convert their cattle ranch they were faced with the question of what it would become. Thanks to a TV show, the family decided on lavender.

In 2014 they opened Roberts Ferry Lavender Farm in Waterford and it has been a community staple ever since.

Family is at the root of the lavender farm and is owned and operated by four generations of the Crookers.

“All of the grandkids help and participate, it’s really all of us,” said Mark Crooker, Co-proprietor of the farm.

The 3-acre farm has over 6,000 lavender plants that are all hand-picked and organically grown.

Bunches of hand-picked lavender at Roberts Ferry Lavender Farm in Waterford, California.

“We like to pick them ourselves because the machines won’t do it as nicely,” Tom Crooker, Mark’s brother said.

The family also hires additional helpers who pick lavender during the summer like Victor Alvarez who has been with the farm for four seasons and is an honorary member of the Crooker family.

Gabriel Sanchez and Victor Alvarez cut lavender to later be separated into bunches.

“He knows about as much as we do now,” Tom Crooker said.

Mark and Tom Crooker said the best part about the farm is spending time with family. Every day their father Don Crooker comes and enjoys a cup of coffee with the two.

Lavender Varieties

The farm grows ten varieties of lavender that can be placed into two categories - English and French.

Mark Crooker said the main differences between the varieties are potency and length. French lavender is taller and the flowers last longer. English lavender is shorter though it has a stronger scent.

The farm has a space dedicated to drying lavender, filled with rows of the plant. The bundles of lavender are hung upside down for days at a time to dry out. Hanging the flower upside down preserves the color and shape.

Bunches of fresh lavender drying at Roberts Ferry Lavender Farm.

“The kids love to play in here (the drying space) and always come out with buds in their hair,” Mark Crooker said.

Using the dried lavender the family makes sachets which Mark’s daughter London Claus said are great for enhancing a small space.

Lavender is known for its soothing effects, Claus said. It aids in reducing anxiety and can bring a sense of calmness to its users.

Lavender acts as a universal remedy for all types of health issues. Some studies show the flower can help support sleep by improving melatonin levels through aromatherapy. It can also reduce pain and inflammation, kill bacteria and harmful viruses, and help with anxiety and depression, according to an article published by Cleveland Clinic.

The farm produces lavender oil which can help treat headaches and muscle pain. It can also be added to an essential oil diffuser.

Where to Find

Roberts Ferry Lavender products can be found in fourteen local businesses including Baba Bazaar Fruit Strand in Ripon and Rodin Farms in Riverbank. The full list can be found here.

The farm also partners with Matkat Sourdough to offer sea salt lavender chocolate chip cookies and lemon lavender sourdough. The Crookers provide the lavender and in return receive the baked goods.

Roberts Ferry Lavender Farm in Waterford, California.

If You Visit

The farm is located at 21166 Yosemite Boulevard and welcomes visitors for U-pick on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. U-pick season ends July 13.

A lavender bundle goes for $12 with the option for visitors to pick it themselves or to select a bundle from the pre-picked options.

The farm also offers some of its storefront products including whipped body scrubs, candles, and lip balms.

The farm can be contacted at robertsferrylavender@gmail.com or (209) 852 - 6263.