U.P. county fair recipients of state grant funding announced
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Multiple fair facilities in the Upper Peninsula will receive funding from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
In an announcement from MDARD on Thursday, recipients of the 2024 competitive grants were announced. The money is intended for improvements to buildings and other facility improvements on fairgrounds.
The money comes from a $1.5 million pool of funding which has been split between 24 recipients. A joint evaluation committee reviewed the grant applications and used those evaluations to determine the awarding of the grants.
Below is a list of all Capital Improvement grant recipients in the state:
Chippewa County Fair, Lighting Replacement, $66,666.67
Mecosta County Fair, Electric and Lighting Upgrades, $27,500
Bay County Fair, Livestock Arena Upgrades, $100,000
Marquette County Fair, Youth Building Upgrades, $80,000
Kent County Youth Fair, New Bathhouse Construction, $100,000
Lenawee County Fair, Livestock Barn Improvements, $100,000
Monroe County Fair, Parking Lot Expansion, $100,000
Upper Peninsula State Fair, Rebuild Youth Exhibitor Arena, $100,000
Lake Odessa Agricultural Association, Campground Office/Restroom Upgrades, $100,000
Shiawassee County Fair, Dairy Barn Repairs, $56,093
Clair County 4-H & Youth Fair, Parking & Grounds Improvements, $15,000
Cass County Fair Assoc., New Restroom/Shower and Storm Shelter Facility, $100,000
Dickinson County Fair, Paving Upgrades for Fair and Midway Accessibility, $100,000
Fowlerville Family Fair, Grandstand Upgrades, $100,000
Gratiot County Youth Fair, Accessibility & Restroom Renovations, $60,000
Northwestern Michigan Fair Association, Grandstand Upgrades, $100,000
Isabella County Youth and Farm Fair, Restroom & Shower House Remodel, $100,000
Jackson County Fair, Bleacher Replacement, $49,740.33
The selected and confirmed recipients for the Shows and Exposition grants are listed below:
Grand Livestock Foundation, Livestock Show Award Support, $5,000
Montcalm County Fair, Promotional Support – Marketing and Signage, $5,000
Ogemaw County Fair, Premium Award Assistance, $5,000
Oakland County 4-H Fair, Livestock and Poultry Class Award Support, $2,150
Shiawassee County Fair, Promotional Support, $4,500
Isabella County Youth and Farm Fair, Senior Showman Scholarships, $3,350
