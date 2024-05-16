U.P. county fair recipients of state grant funding announced

Ben Raymond
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Multiple fair facilities in the Upper Peninsula will receive funding from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

In an announcement from MDARD on Thursday, recipients of the 2024 competitive grants were announced. The money is intended for improvements to buildings and other facility improvements on fairgrounds.

The money comes from a $1.5 million pool of funding which has been split between 24 recipients. A joint evaluation committee reviewed the grant applications and used those evaluations to determine the awarding of the grants.

Below is a list of all Capital Improvement grant recipients in the state:

  • Chippewa County Fair, Lighting Replacement, $66,666.67

  • Mecosta County Fair, Electric and Lighting Upgrades, $27,500

  • Bay County Fair, Livestock Arena Upgrades, $100,000

  • Marquette County Fair, Youth Building Upgrades, $80,000

  • Kent County Youth Fair, New Bathhouse Construction, $100,000

  • Lenawee County Fair, Livestock Barn Improvements, $100,000

  • Monroe County Fair, Parking Lot Expansion, $100,000

  • Upper Peninsula State Fair, Rebuild Youth Exhibitor Arena, $100,000

  • Lake Odessa Agricultural Association, Campground Office/Restroom Upgrades, $100,000

  • Shiawassee County Fair, Dairy Barn Repairs, $56,093

  • Clair County 4-H & Youth Fair, Parking & Grounds Improvements, $15,000

  • Cass County Fair Assoc., New Restroom/Shower and Storm Shelter Facility, $100,000

  • Dickinson County Fair, Paving Upgrades for Fair and Midway Accessibility, $100,000

  • Fowlerville Family Fair, Grandstand Upgrades, $100,000

  • Gratiot County Youth Fair, Accessibility & Restroom Renovations, $60,000

  • Northwestern Michigan Fair Association, Grandstand Upgrades, $100,000

  • Isabella County Youth and Farm Fair, Restroom & Shower House Remodel, $100,000

  • Jackson County Fair, Bleacher Replacement, $49,740.33

The selected and confirmed recipients for the Shows and Exposition grants are listed below:

  • Grand Livestock Foundation, Livestock Show Award Support, $5,000

  • Montcalm County Fair, Promotional Support – Marketing and Signage, $5,000

  • Ogemaw County Fair, Premium Award Assistance, $5,000

  • Oakland County 4-H Fair, Livestock and Poultry Class Award Support, $2,150

  • Shiawassee County Fair, Promotional Support, $4,500

  • Isabella County Youth and Farm Fair, Senior Showman Scholarships, $3,350

