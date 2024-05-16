U.P. county fair recipients of state grant funding announced

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Multiple fair facilities in the Upper Peninsula will receive funding from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

In an announcement from MDARD on Thursday, recipients of the 2024 competitive grants were announced. The money is intended for improvements to buildings and other facility improvements on fairgrounds.

The money comes from a $1.5 million pool of funding which has been split between 24 recipients. A joint evaluation committee reviewed the grant applications and used those evaluations to determine the awarding of the grants.

Below is a list of all Capital Improvement grant recipients in the state:

Chippewa County Fair, Lighting Replacement, $66,666.67

Mecosta County Fair, Electric and Lighting Upgrades, $27,500

Bay County Fair, Livestock Arena Upgrades, $100,000

Marquette County Fair, Youth Building Upgrades, $80,000

Kent County Youth Fair, New Bathhouse Construction, $100,000

Lenawee County Fair, Livestock Barn Improvements, $100,000

Monroe County Fair, Parking Lot Expansion, $100,000

Upper Peninsula State Fair, Rebuild Youth Exhibitor Arena, $100,000

Lake Odessa Agricultural Association, Campground Office/Restroom Upgrades, $100,000

Shiawassee County Fair, Dairy Barn Repairs, $56,093

Clair County 4-H & Youth Fair, Parking & Grounds Improvements, $15,000

Cass County Fair Assoc., New Restroom/Shower and Storm Shelter Facility, $100,000

Dickinson County Fair, Paving Upgrades for Fair and Midway Accessibility, $100,000

Fowlerville Family Fair, Grandstand Upgrades, $100,000

Gratiot County Youth Fair, Accessibility & Restroom Renovations, $60,000

Northwestern Michigan Fair Association, Grandstand Upgrades, $100,000

Isabella County Youth and Farm Fair, Restroom & Shower House Remodel, $100,000

Jackson County Fair, Bleacher Replacement, $49,740.33

The selected and confirmed recipients for the Shows and Exposition grants are listed below:

Grand Livestock Foundation, Livestock Show Award Support, $5,000

Montcalm County Fair, Promotional Support – Marketing and Signage, $5,000

Ogemaw County Fair, Premium Award Assistance, $5,000

Oakland County 4-H Fair, Livestock and Poultry Class Award Support, $2,150

Shiawassee County Fair, Promotional Support, $4,500

Isabella County Youth and Farm Fair, Senior Showman Scholarships, $3,350

