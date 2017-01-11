WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. official: Intel officials briefed Obama, Trump on unverified reports that Russia allegedly had on president-elect.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. official: Intel officials briefed Obama, Trump on unverified reports that Russia allegedly had on president-elect.
william: Stop #$%$ away my tax dollars on your personal vendetta's. Be progressive, legislate and deliver the services you are elected to support.Enough of your personal issues. This is why people voted for him! All you have done is waste tax payer dollars and if you've done positive things then focus and improve those.
1.8k