U.S. News & World Report ranks best Kentucky public high schools in 2024. See who made the list

U.S. News & World Report reviewed almost 25,000 public high schools across the country for its annual rankings, and more than 200 Kentucky schools made the cut.

The media company shared its top schools list this week and used standardized testing results, graduation rates, College Board and International Baccalaureate exam data and the U.S. Department of Education's Common Core of Data to determine rankings.

Throughout the state, 226 schools made U.S. News & World Report's list for best public high schools in Kentucky.

Dupont Manual High School in Louisville is the best public high school in Kentucky, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Best Kentucky public high schools

Here are the Top 10 Kentucky public high schools, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Dupont Manual High School (Louisville). J. Graham Brown School (Louisville). Highlands High School (Fort Thomas). Atherton High School (Louisville). Beechwood High School (Fort Mitchell). Pikeville High School (Pikeville). South Oldham High School (Crestwood). Lafayette High School (Lexington). Ballard High School (Louisville). Barbourville City School (Barbourville).

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Best schools in Kentucky: U.S. News & World Report ranks high schools