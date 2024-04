U.S. News & World Report ranks Massachusetts high schools. How the South Shore fared

Norwell High School is the best high school on the South Shore, according to a new U.S. News & World Report list of 2024 best public high schools rankings for the U.S.

A total of 13 South Shore high schools cracked the Top 100 in Massachusetts.

The rankings, which rate schools at both a national and state level, were released Tuesday.

U.S. News considered 25,000 public high schools across all 50 states and the District of Columbia for this year's list. The list includes traditional, charter and magnet schools, along with those focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM.

The rankings were compiled in partnership with RTI, a nonprofit global social science research firm. College readiness, college curriculum, state assessments, underserved student performance and graduation rate were factors considered in the rankings.

Only two of the 405 Massachusetts high school made the top 100: Boston Latin School which came in at No. 27 and the Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School which came in at No. 100.

The No. 1 high school in the United States, according to this list, is BASIS Peoria, a charter school in Arizona.

Find the full national rankings, along with lists by state and of traditional, charter, magnet and STEM schools, at usnews.com/education/best-high-schools.

Here's how the rankings break down locally.

How South Shore high schools rank in Massachusetts in 2024

10 best high schools in Massachusetts in 2024

This article originally appeared on wickedlocal.com: Best South Shore schools: U.S. News ranks top high schools for 2024