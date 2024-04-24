U.S. News & World Report names Ohio's top 25 high schools. Which ones made the list?

U.S. News & World Report has released its ranking of the country's top high schools, and over 700 Ohio schools made the rankings.

To determine its top schools, U.S. News & World Report pulled information from statewide standardized testing results, graduation rates, College Board and International Baccalaureate exam data and the U.S. Department of Education's Common Core of Data.

In its review of about 25,000 public schools, 705 Ohio schools made the rankings. The top-ranked schools were found to have a high rate of students who scored above the average in math, science and reading assessments, passed college-level exams and graduated in four years.

Best Ohio high schools

Here are the Top 25 Ohio high schools, according to U.S. News & World Report:

Walnut Hills High School (Cincinnati) Bexley High School (Bexley) Madeira High School (Cincinnati) Solon High School (Solon) Rocky River High School (Rocky River) Oakwood High School (Dayton) Chagrin Falls High School (Chagrin Falls) Indian Hill High School (Cincinnati) Hudson High School (Hudson) Dublin Jerome High School (Dublin) Olentangy Liberty High School (Powell) Wyoming High School (Wyoming) Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School (Broadview Heights) Olentangy High School (Lewis Center) Kenston High School (Chagrin Falls) Columbus Alternative High School (Columbus) Sycamore High School (Cincinnati) William Mason High School (Mason) Grandview Heights High School (Columbus) Aurora High School (Aurora) Upper Arlington High School (Upper Arlington) Ottawa Hills High School (Toledo) Granville High School (Granville) Bay High School (Bay Village) Turpin High School (Cincinnati)

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: The 25 best high schools in Ohio, according to U.S. News & World Report