U.S. News releases 2024 Best High Schools. Here's how Athens area schools rank

Four Athens area high schools rank in the top 100 schools in Georgia, according to the U.S. News & World Report annual high school rankings released on Tuesday.

North Oconee High School ranked highest among the area schools at No. 19, moving up four spots from its ranking in 2023. Oconee County, while still ranking second-highest in the area, fell four spots from No. 27 in 2023 to No. 31 in 2024.

Jefferson and Commerce high schools were the only other schools in the greater Athens area to rank in the top 100 in the state, coming in at No. 40 and No. 74, respectively. Commerce's 2024 ranking improved 19 spots from its 2023 ranking.

2023 results: U.S. News & World Report best high schools list is out. Here's how Athens area schools rank

While the Clarke County Schools District high schools did not rank in the top 100, Clarke Central, which ranked No. 130 overall, ranked in the top 100 for both College Readiness Index Rank and College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank.

No Athens area high schools ranked in the top 100 nationally, however, one Georgia high school cracked the top 10 nationally. The Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology ranked No. 9 in the U.S.

The No. 1 overall high school was BASIS Peoria in Arizona.

U.S. News & World Report includes traditional high schools, STEM academies, magnet schools and charter schools in its public school rankings, which are created using college preparedness and state assessment data on nearly 25,000 public high schools across the U.S.

To see the full ranking, from national to district-level, go to U.S. News & World Report's website.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: North Oconee is No. 19 in state, per U.S. News Best High Schools list