U.S. News released its graduate school rankings. Here's where UT-Austin's programs landed

The University of Texas at Austin is in the news once again for its academic successes, this time with its graduate programs.

U.S. News & World Report partially released its rankings of the best graduate programs at colleges and universities nationwide. U.S. News has yet to release its engineering, medicine and clinical psychology rankings.

Several of UT's graduate programs ranked among the country's best, with the College of Education landing in the top 10.

More: UT-Austin will again require SAT or ACT test scores for admission. Here's why.

Three UT-Austin programs claim top rankings

Three of UT's graduate programs ranked first in the country among similar programs, though only one ranking has been updated for 2024-25. The university's accounting program ranked first, alongside its Latin American history and sociology of population programs, neither of which has been revised for the current year, according to a news release from the university.

"These rankings are striking and reflect our ability to continue to attract exceptional faculty and students," Jay Hartzell, UT's president, wrote on Instagram. "Our talent is what puts UT at the leading edge of discovery in AI and robotics, life sciences, population research, and many other disciplines that are at the forefront of solving many of the world’s most pressing problems and bettering society."

Is Austin the next boomtown? Investor Jim Breyer, UT leaders talk AI and medicine

Five of the university's graduate schools also landed in the top 10 in their rankings. In total, the university claims 42 graduate schools and programs that have ranked in the top 10 when combined with previous years.

UT will join the Southeastern Conference this summer, and it ranks third among those schools for academics, slightly behind Vanderbilt University at No. 1 and the University of Florida at No. 2, according to U.S. News’ latest 2024 College Rankings.

Sources: UT lays off at least 60 employees previously in DEI-related position, closes DCCE

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: UT-Austin graduate programs among country's best, U.S. News says