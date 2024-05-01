U.S. Navy sailor from Wichita dies during training exercise in Virginia. He was 22

Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax, a 22-year-old Petty Officer 3rd Class in the U.S. Navy from Wichita, died during a training exercise Sunday in Virginia, authorities said.

He enlisted in August 2021.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown in Yorktown, Virginia, a spokesperson for the naval base said.

A harbor security boat team assigned to the base was “conducting security boat training, a familiarization of the York River,” the Navy said. “During this training event ... Lyndon Joel Cosgriff-Flax accidentally fell overboard resulting in fatal injuries.”

Cosgriff-Flax arrived at the base on February 2022. The Navy is investigating his death.