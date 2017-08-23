U.S. Navy to relieve commander after collisions in Asia: source

FILE PHOTO: Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, U.S. 7th Fleet Commander, speaks to media on the status of the U.S. Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald, damaged by colliding with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel, and the seven missing Fitzgerald crew members, at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka, south of Tokyo, Japan June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy will in the coming hours relieve the three-star admiral who commands its seventh fleet following a series of collisions in Asia, a U.S. official told Reuters late on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

"An expedited change in leadership was needed," the official said, explaining the thinking behind the decision.

The Navy declined comment on any plans to relieve Vice Admiral Joseph Aucoin, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.





