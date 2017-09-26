U.S. Navy Pacific commander misses promotion, to retire after deadly collisions

FILE PHOTO - Admiral Scott Swift, Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks at a news conference near the damaged USS John McCain and the USS America at Changi Naval Base in Singapore August 22, 2017. REUTERS/Calvin Wong/File Photo NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Pacific Fleet commander Admiral Scott Swift said he will retire after being passed over for promotion to the chief of all military forces in the region in the wake of two deadly collisions involving U.S. warships.

"I have been informed by the Chief of Naval Operations that I will not be his nominee to replace Admiral Harry Harris as the Commander, U.S. Pacific Command," Swift said in an e-mailed statement.

Swift becomes the most senior naval officer to step down after the collisions in June and August in which a total of 17 U.S. sailors were killed.

(This version of the story has been refiled to make clear Swift is most senior naval office to stand down, paragraph three)





(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Paul Tait)