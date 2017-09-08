U.S. Navy moving aircraft carrier in anticipation of Irma relief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy said on Friday that it was moving the aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln into position to provide humanitarian relief from Hurricane Irma if needed.

The Navy said in a statement that the Abraham Lincoln, along with the amphibious assault ship Iwo Jima and transport dock ship New York, had been ordered to get underway on Friday and that a destroyer would join them.

"These ships are capable of providing medical support, maritime civil affairs, maritime security, expeditionary logistic support, medium and heavy-lift air support," the statement said.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)