U.S. Navy identifies one dead, nine missing USS McCain sailors

(from L to R, top) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, (from L to R, bottom) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckles Jr., Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez and Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley. U.S. Navy/via REUTERS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy on Thursday confirmed the identity of one sailor killed after the warship USS John S. McCain collided with a merchant vessel in waters near Singapore and Malaysia, and of nine missing sailors.

"After more than 80 hours of multinational search efforts, the U.S. Navy suspended search and rescue efforts for missing USS John S. McCain sailors in an approximately 2,100-square mile area east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore," the U.S. Seventh Fleet said on its website.

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers will continue search efforts inside flooded compartments in the ship for the missing Sailors.

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan)