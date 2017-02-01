A U.S. Navy Guided Missile Cruiser Just Ran Aground Off the Coast of Japan

From Popular Mechanics

A U.S. Navy guided missile cruiser in Japan just ran aground in poor weather. Nobody was injured in the incident, which involved the USS Antietam.

According to the Navy Times, Antietam was in the vicinity of its home port of Yokosuka, Japan, when it anchored in high winds. The crew noticed the cruiser was dragging anchor and they got the ship under way again. But the Antietam promptly lost pitch control of its propellers, ran aground, and lost 1,100 gallons of oil. The U.S. government has notified Japanese authorities and is conducting a cleanup.

The USS Antietam is a Ticonderoga-class missile cruiser assigned to the Japan-based U.S. 7th Fleet. Equipped with the Aegis Combat System, Antietam proves anti-aircraft defenses for the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan. The ship is armed with two 5-inch guns, 122 vertical launch missile systems for air defense missiles, cruise missiles, anti-submarine missiles, eight Harpoon missiles, and two MH-60R helicopters. In 2015, it was awarded a Battle Effectiveness award for superior performance of its duties.

You Might Also Like