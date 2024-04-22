U.S. Navy bombing exercises continue this week in the Ocala National Forest

Ocala Star-Banner
The U.S. Navy will continue its live and inert bombing exercises this week at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service-National Forests in Florida. Here is the schedule:

April 23, 4-6 p.m. (Inert)

April 24, 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. (Inert)

April 25, 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. (Inert)

April 26, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (Inert/Live)

April 28, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Inert/Live)

Send noise complaints to nasjax.noisecomplaints@us.navy.mil

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: U.S. Navy bombing exercises in the Ocala National Forest