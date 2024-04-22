U.S. Navy bombing exercises continue this week in the Ocala National Forest
The U.S. Navy will continue its live and inert bombing exercises this week at the Pinecastle Range Complex in the Ocala National Forest, according to a Facebook post from the U.S. Forest Service-National Forests in Florida. Here is the schedule:
April 23, 4-6 p.m. (Inert)
April 24, 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. (Inert)
April 25, 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. (Inert)
April 26, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. (Inert/Live)
April 28, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. (Inert/Live)
Send noise complaints to nasjax.noisecomplaints@us.navy.mil
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: U.S. Navy bombing exercises in the Ocala National Forest