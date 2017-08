UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said that "Racism, xenophobia, anti-Semitism, Islamophobia" were "poisoning our societies," after violence erupted between left- and right-wing groups in Virginia following a white supremacist rally on Saturday.

"We must stand up against them. Every time. Everywhere," Guterres said in a Twitter post.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Alexander)