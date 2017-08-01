U.S. moves to build barriers along U.S.-Mexico border near San Diego: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday said it would allow expedited construction of security-related barriers and roads along the nation's southern border with Mexico near San Diego, waiving environmental and other related laws.
In a statement, DHS said the infrastructure projects would focus on a roughly 15-mile (24 km) segment extending eastwards from the Pacific Ocean as part of U.S. President Donald Trump's planned border wall between the United States and Mexico.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
4.9k