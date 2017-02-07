The U.S. Military Has Started Making Fake News

On March 11, 2016, Col. Steve Warren, spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), was asked about the daily news releases published by the U.S. military to describe the progress of the war against the Islamic State. The statements list the number of airstrikes conducted by the coalition during the previous 24 hours, their locations in Iraq or Syria, and an estimate of the Islamic State targets damaged or destroyed. One “strike” is defined as “one or more kinetic events that occur in roughly the same geographic location to produce a single, sometimes cumulative effect.” They omit artillery fire used for counter-fire, or for fire support on behalf of maneuvering ground forces.

During the news conference 11 months ago, reporter Lolita Baldor asked Warren directly: “The daily strike press releases that we get. Can you give us a sense of whether or not all airstrikes are included in those press releases?” Warren replied:

We do everything we can to report every single strike on those releases. We’ve missed one or two for admin errors. … But our standard is that, if a bomb falls in Iraq or in Syria, it makes it to that press release … whether it’s a high-value individual, or a bunker, or a tactical unit or a chemical weapons facility.

Warren often repeated the claim that official releases included “every” strike. On Oct. 28, 2015, he stated: “every single time we do an air strike, it gets listed on our daily air strike release.” On Dec. 22, he proclaimed: “We list the number of airstrikes conducted every day on our daily strike releases.” On May 27, 2016, during his final news conference as OIR spokesman, he declared: “We release the actual number of strikes that we conducted every day. … I would ask you to go check out that website. It’s a terrific website. … You will see the exact number of strikes conducted that day.”

Since the counter-Islamic State campaign began in August 2014, U.S. civilian and military officials have emphasized that being honest about the conduct of the war would be a priority, in order to ensure public support in the United States and in the greater Middle East. Indeed, compared with the paucity of information provided by Russia for its operations in Syria, or from the Saudi-led coalition for its bombing of Yemen, the U.S.-led coalition has offered extraordinarily detailed, up-to-date data. Moreover, in my experience at least, the OIR public affairs office has been responsive to requests for additional or clarifying information.

U.S. officials’ vows that the public strike data was accurate and comprehensive, and the willingness of the OIR press office to assist researchers and journalists, makes Andrew deGrandpre and Shawn Snow’s bombshell report in the Military Times on Sunday so startling. In a piece appropriately titled “The U.S. Military’s Stats on Deadly Airstrikes Are Wrong. Thousands Have Gone Unreported,” the reporters uncovered a glaring shortcoming in the military data for OIR, as well as for airstrikes in Afghanistan.

There are three consequential findings from the Military Times reporting. First, U.S. Army strikes conducted by armed drones and attack helicopters are excluded from the overall totals from both OIR and Afghanistan. (This may be because the Army “doesn’t view airstrikes as independent action,” as brilliant airpower thinker Air Force Brig. Gen. Clint Hinote tweeted, though for a military that considers itself an integrated “joint force,” this does not make sense to me.) The Army does not independently publish its own data; DeGrandpre and Snow managed to acquire it from Afghanistan only because the military command in that country gave it to them.

What they discovered is that the publicly released data for strike sorties in Afghanistan last year (615) was 43 percent lower than the actual number of strikes (1,071). Second, none of the military officials interviewed appeared to know how long this undercount has been occurring, or what Department of Defense policy was for all armed services to report their airstrikes. Third, the military data published for airstrikes in other theaters, including Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Somalia, may be artificially low for similar reasons — assuming the Army is conducting its own strikes in those theaters. For example, U.S. Africa Command reported 495 strikes on behalf of the Government of National Accord in Libya last year, a number that may be an undercount.