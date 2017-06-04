U.S. mayors and governors defy Trump, will stick to Paris agreement anyway

Cities and states across the U.S. will keep fighting climate change, despite President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the country from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Local leaders from across the country say they're not backing down from America's commitments under the historic climate accord. In recent days governors and nearly 200 mayors — from small towns to megacities — have vowed to collectively reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and adopt clean energy technologies.

Their swift response offers more than just a dose of cheerful optimism. It signals that America's hard-fought progress on climate issues won't be so easily dismantled just because climate deniers and fossil fuel industry allies hold the top seats in the U.S. government, observers said.

SEE ALSO: 5 ways Trump's Paris Agreement decision will affect you

"The fact of the matter is, Americans don't need Washington to meet our Paris commitment, and Americans are not going to let Washington stand in the way of fulfilling it," Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor and a special U.N. envoy for cities and climate, said in a recent statement from Paris.

View photos Michael Bloomberg, left, with France's President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo. Bloomberg told French leaders the U.S. remains committed to the Paris treaty. More

Image: michael bloomberg/flickr

At the White House last week, Trump announced he would pull the U.S. from the agreement and seek to negotiate a "deal that's fair." Yet the non-binding, unenforceable Paris treaty is far from the "draconian" economy-killer that Trump made it out to be, according to many policy experts and legal scholars.

Under the agreement, which entered into force last year, the U.S. voluntarily committed to reduce its carbon emissions by 26 to 28 percent by 2025, compared to 2005 levels. America is already about halfway to meeting that target, in large part because cheaper, lower-carbon natural gas has replaced coal in many U.S. power plants.

Following Trump's June 1 announcement, local officials — as well as the heads of giant U.S. tech companies, manufacturing firms, multinational banks, and universities — pledged to slash their own emissions to ensure America meets the target.

Decision to withdraw from the #ParisAgreeement was wrong for our planet. Apple is committed to fight climate change and we will never waver. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 2, 2017

"Mayors understand that it is a false choice ... that you either can care about the environment and climate action, or prosperity and growing your local economies," said Sam Adams, a former mayor of Portland, Oregon, and U.S. director of the World Resources Institute.

Bloomberg is coordinating an effort called America's Pledge, which initially included 30 mayors, three governors, about 80 university presidents, and more than 100 businesses. Since last Thursday, the numbers have snowballed to "many hundreds," a spokeswoman for Bloomberg Philanthropies said on Sunday.

The group is negotiating with the United Nations to have its emissions-reduction pledge submitted to the Paris climate deal, akin to the commitments submitted by national governments.

Separately, 187 U.S. mayors so far have pledged to intensify their local climate efforts to meet the Paris agreement's aspirational goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, or 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, above preindustrial levels through 2100.

#SFCityHall shines in green to show our commitment to the #ParisAgreement. What is good for our environment is good for our economy. pic.twitter.com/dixOYjSMCs — Mayor Ed Lee (@mayoredlee) June 4, 2017