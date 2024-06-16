U.S. Marshals offering $5K reward for info on DeSoto County escaped inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is now offering a reward for information on an inmate who escaped from a DeSoto County, Mississippi, courthouse.

Saturday, the U.S. Marshals announced it is offering a $5,000 reward for information regarding the whereabouts of Joshua James Zimmerman.

Zimmerman escaped from the DeSoto County courthouse in Hernando shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

Zimmerman had been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery after Southaven Police arrested him on September 29. The U.S. Marshals say he is also wanted in connection with a murder in Houston, Texas.

Friday evening, the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said Zimmerman was believed to have left the immediate area. The U.S. Marshals say Zimmerman may have shaved his beard since his escape.

Zimmerman is considered armed and dangerous. The U.S. Marshals say he has ties to Memphis and Waterbury, Connecticut.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 and leave an anonymous tip.

