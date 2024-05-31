U.S. Marshals looking for Hampton Wingstop shooting suspect

The U.S. Marshal Service is searching for Isaiah Daqwon Harris, 26, in connection to a deadly shooting inside a Hampton Wingstop on Valentine’s Day.

Harris, who also goes by “Blicky Sum,” is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Senior Inspector Robert Bowers said in news release that investigators believe he frequents the Southeast Community area of Newport News.

The slaying occurred at the Wingstop on Coliseum Crossing, across the street from Peninsula Town Center. Harris is suspected of killing 29-year-old Travell Lavar Giles and Harris inside the restaurant. Giles, who was the assistant manager at the Wingstop died at the scene. It was the second restaurant shooting in the city in three months.

Officers found Giles’ body on the kitchen floor, a few feet from the front counter, according to a search warrant affidavit. Police found seven .40-caliber cartridge casings, the affidavit said. They also recovered bullets and bullet fragments, and took fingerprints and DNA swabs.

His mother said Giles originally was supposed to be off from work at Wingstop on Feb. 14, but ended up working.

Anyone with information concerning Harris’ whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332. Tips may also be submitted to the Hampton Roads Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. There is a $5,000 reward.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com