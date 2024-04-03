U.S. Marshals, Lewiston police arrest Massachusetts man wanted for murder, firearms and assault charges

Apr. 2—LEWISTON — U.S. Marshals and local police arrested a Massachusetts man Tuesday on warrants including one count of murder, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

Jeremiah Abreu, 20, of Brockton, Massachusetts was arrested around 2:15 p.m. on Pleasant Street by the U.S. Marshals Maine Violent Offender Task Force and Lewiston Police Department, according to the release and Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent.

Abreu was sought by multiple law enforcement agencies on a warrant charging murder stemming from a March 31 homicide which occurred in Brockton, Mass. He was wanted on other warrants charging unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and domestic violence assault and battery.

Lewiston police collaborated with Marshals, Massachusetts Violent Offender Task Force, Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section and the Brockton Police Department made the arrest possible, the release said.

The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force is composed of Marshals, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Information on where Abreu is being held was not immediately available.

