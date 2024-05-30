U.S. Marshals Service ends 24-year multi-state search for woman with arrest

The U.S. Marshals Service District of New Mexico Southwest Fugitive Team has taken a woman into custody after she evaded authorities for 24 years.

Maribel Quintanilla, 60, was arrested on May 29, 2024, in Fayetteville, North Carolina on an arrest warrant issued in February 2000. Quintanilla was arrested by the District of New Mexico in 1994 for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. She then failed to appear for a sentencing hearing after being released from custody on bond, according to a news release announcing the arrest.

Law enforcement said Quintanilla had been using a false alias and identification.

The search for Quintanilla led the USMS through a multi-state search over the past 24 years including to California, Colorado, Nevada, Florida and North Carolina. Authorities even searched for her in Mexico.

The Southwest Fugitive Team coordinated with Deputy U.S. Marshals from the Eastern District of North Carolina to help identify, locate, and apprehend Quintanilla on May 29. She is currently being held in North Carolina where she awaits her initial appearances for two separate federal charges: failure to appear for sentencing and failure to appear on indictment.

Quintanilla will then be transferred to New Mexico to complete court proceedings for the outstanding charges from 1994.

“Quintanilla’s arrest was a collaborative effort," acting U.S. Marshal Russell Lashley said in a news release. "I would like to thank the State Department, the Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Taskforce, and the Eastern District of North Carolina for helping make this apprehension possible.”

