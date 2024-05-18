U.S. Marshals Service arrests wanted fugitive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A wanted fugitive is in custody after an arrest was made early Friday morning in Columbus.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office apprehended De Tronne Marshall-Dennis, after it was discovered he was still in the Columbus area.

Dennis-Marshall, who is wanted for an alleged shooting that took place in July 2023, was arrested without incident at the Sterling Court Apartments after an investigation brought authorities to the East Columbus neighborhood.

Court documents state that Dennis-Marshall is also under indictment for aggravated burglary stemming from a separate incident that occurred on Jan. 30, 2023.

Charges include attempted murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm, having weapons under disability, and tampering with evidence. The first four charges include three-year firearm specifications. Dennis-Marshall is being held at the Franklin County Jail awaiting a court date.

