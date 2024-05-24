U.S. Marshals arrest 2008 murder suspect who fled to Mexico

A man wanted on two separate warrants for violent crimes, including a 2008 murder in Las Cruces, was arrested in Mexico and is now being held at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

On May 22, the U.S. Marshals Service District of New Mexico Southwest Fugitive Team led the investigation that resulted in Mexican Authorities locating and apprehending Oswaldo Corral, 45, in Ciudad de Chihuahua, Mexico. According to Doña Ana County jail records, Corral was booked and has been charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder from the 2008 case.

The Policía Ministerial de la Fiscalía Especializada en Operaciones Estratégicas and Instituto Nacional de Migracion (INM) located and apprehended Corral.

Corral was transported by Mexican officials to the Santa Teresa Port of Entry and turned over to U.S. Marshals Service District of New Mexico. The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office then took custody of Corral and transported him to the Doña Ana County Detention Center where he awaits court proceedings.

Corral is wanted by DASO for his involvement in a homicide that took place in Mesilla Park on Nov. 17, 2008 that resulted in the death of 30-year-old Steven Apodaca. Corral is also wanted by the Las Cruces Police Department on a separate warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of the Sun Lanes Bowling Alley on Nov. 15, 2008.

Corral was one of five people involved in Apodaca's murder and was one of two defendants charged with murder. Jimmy Ray Martinez was found guilty in 2011 of second degree murder and other charges and sentenced to 36 years in prison and two years on parole and five years on probation.

According to a police report from the homicide, investigators arrived to a trailer park at approximately 7:39 p.m. Apodaca had what appeared to be two gunshot wounds, but was still conscious, but complained that was having trouble breathing, according to the police report. Medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported Apodaca, who succumbed to his injuries before he reached an El Paso hospital.

A witness who was identified as Apodaca's cousin, told investigators that he arrived to pick Apodaca up to go shopping. A man named, "Sammy" arrived and the witness went outside, where he observed two additional vehicles parked outside of the trailer park on Cunningham. When Sammy left the residence, the two vehicles pulled up to the residence and blocked the witness's truck. A man got out of one of the vehicles and pointed a gun at the witness, told him to lie on the ground, and asked where Apodaca was and that Apodaca had "ripped him off." At that point, Apodaca came outside, where four or five other men chased after him and kicked the door in and chased him back into the residence. The witness said he heard a gunshot inside the residence. Apodaca appeared outside and ran south, followed by the other men. The witness heard two more gunshots. The men caught up to Apodaca and began punching and kicking him and take items from his pockets. The men left him alone and left the trailer park as the witness called 911 and then ran to help Apodaca.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Corral had used a false alias and identification for years. The Marshals took the case in 2008 with all leads pointing to Mexico.

"The arrest of Oswaldo Corral is an example of the unwavering dedication demonstrated by local, and federal law enforcement officers sworn to protect the citizens of our communities and the great State of New Mexico.” acting U.S. Marshal Russell Lashley said in a press release announcing the arrest.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: U.S. Marshals arrest 2008 murder suspect who fled to Mexico