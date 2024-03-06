U.S. Marines commandant resumes full duties following heart surgery

Marine Corps Gen. Eric Smith resumed his duties as commandant on Tuesday. Smith underwent open heart surgery in January to repair a bicuspid aortic heart valve. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI

March 6 (UPI) -- U.S. Marines Corps Gen. Eric Smith has returned to full duty as commandant after suffering a heart attack in late October and undergoing open heart surgery in January, the corps said.

Smith, 58, resumed his full duties and authorities Tuesday, the Marines said in a statement.

"Gen. Smith and his family appreciate the full support of Congress, the leadership at the Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, the Joint Force and all who extended them their well wishes during his recovery," the corps said.

Smith was hospitalized Oct. 29 after suffering a heart attack while jogging.

He was released from inpatient care Nov. 15, and underwent surgery Jan. 8 to repair a bicuspid aortic heart valve, which caused his heart attack.

The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Christopher Mahoney, has performed Smith's duties since Nov. 3, and has now resumed his previous role, the corp. said.

Smith was confirmed by the Senate on Sept. 21, as his nomination had been held up.

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville had stalled the appointment of hundreds of general and flag nominations in protest over the Pentagon's policy to reimburse service members who needed to travel out of state to secure reproductive health services, including abortions.