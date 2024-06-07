U-M Health-Sparrow proposes new psychiatric hospital at former Lansing high school site

LANSING — University of Michigan Health-Sparrow is aiming to build a psychiatric facility at the former Lansing Eastern High School site.

Health system officials said Friday they have asked the state to approve a certificate of need for 120 beds. They can't move forward without the OK, and even then, will need approval from the U-M Board of Regents.

The project would be near its existing hospital and emergency department at 1215 E. Michigan Ave., health system officials said Friday.

The high school building has been closed for years and has a "dilapidated interior (that) makes it unsafe and cost-prohibitive to locate any services there," spokesperson John Foren said in a statement.

The health system said in the statement that the project will include working with school alumni and community members to preserve the history of the school with the expectation of submitting a final proposal to the university's Board of Regents in the next few months.

