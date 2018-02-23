As The U.S. Looks To Australia For Hope On Guns, Its Laws Are Being Quietly Pulled Back

In the wake of several mass shootings in the United States, including last week’s massacre of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, gun control advocates often point to Australia as an example of how a country can implement strong firearm laws to try to stop such carnage.

But while Australia has virtually eliminated mass shootings since the landmark 1996 firearms laws were enacted days after the Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania ― in which 35 people were killed by a gunman wielding AR-15 and L1A1 rifles in what remains the worst single mass attack in modern Australian history ― gun control advocates say politicians and the general public have become “complacent,” allowing the gun lobby to push for a weakening of several important planks of protection as compliance with the laws has slipped across the nation.

“While Australians strongly support gun laws, many are of the view that everything was set in stone in 1996, but it wasn’t. Firearms laws are a political hot potato, and the Australian public isn’t aware gun laws are in trouble,” Sam Lee, head of Gun Control Australia, told HuffPost.

Following the Port Arthur massacre, the federal government swiftly passed new laws and state governments signed up to a new National Firearms Agreement, which all but banned semiautomatic weapons and pump-action shotguns.

Other parts of the legislation instituted far stricter rules governing storage of weapons and obligated people applying for guns licenses to demonstrate a “genuine need” to own a firearm ― self-defense was not permitted as a reason ― and to undertake a safety course. Also instituted was a new 28-day waiting period for licenses and new weapons, restrictions on the amount of ammunition that could be purchased and new conditions around “a mental or physical condition which would render the applicant unsuitable for owning, possessing or using a firearm.”

The gunman in the Port Arthur massacre was mentally impaired.

Guns handed in during the 1996 buyback program in Sydney. More than 700,000 firearms were handed over in the government program. (David Gray / Reuters) More

The government also instituted a buyback system in which those who possessed the newly-banned weapons would be compensated for handing them in to be destroyed. More than 640,000 firearms were bought back from owners by the government from October 1996 to September 1997, while many tens of thousands of still legal weapons, such as handguns, were voluntarily surrendered, for a total of more than 700,000 firearms handed over to authorities.

In the 12 years before the new laws, Australia experienced at least 12 mass shootings in which at least five people died. In the 22 years since, only three incidents could be classified as mass shootings: an incident at Monash University in 2002, known as the only shooting at an Australian education facility, in which two people were killed and five were wounded; a siege at Hectorville in 2011, in which three people were killed and three wounded; and a domestic-related incident at a farm in Lockhart in 2014, when a man shot dead his wife and three children before turning the gun on himself.

After the 1996 laws, homicide and suicide by firearm decreased, according to the Australian Institute of Criminology. From the 1995-96 fiscal year to 2013-14, firearm-related homicides dropped from 67 to 32 annually, the crime institute reported. Since 2003-04, no year has had more than 40 firearm-related homicides. In the U.S. in 2014, more than 11,000 firearm-related homicides were reported, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.