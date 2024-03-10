U.S. Lawmakers say budget cuts will not affect FBI campus on Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville is home to many who are employed at the Redstone Arsenal. Now, according to a report from the New York Times, less money will be coming to fund the construction of the FBI campus on the Arsenal.

News 19 reached out to Congressmen Dale Strong and Robert Aderholt, as well as Senators Tommy Tuberville and Katie Britt, to ask about the impact of the cut funding.

Senator Tuberville’s office confirmed to News 19 that construction funding was removed from the budget.

Sean Ross with Senator Britt’s office told News 19 on Saturday, “The FBI’s construction at Redstone has already been fully funded through previous appropriations measures.”

According to the New York Times and other national outlets, the construction funding totaled up to just over $600 million. That money was previously earmarked by former Senator Richard Shelby.

A spokesperson for Congressman Strong said, “Previous funds for FBI Redstone were one-time appropriations to build the FBI’s state-of-the-art facilities in Huntsville.”

The FBI has confirmed that this funding has been obligated and that this year’s funding levels reflect that additional funding was not required to complete construction.

Congressman Aderholt’s office told News 19 they would provide more information when they had it.

