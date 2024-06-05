U.K. army horses that bolted through London making "remarkable progress"

London - The British cavalry horses that were seen bloodied and bolting through London earlier this spring are making "remarkable progress" in their recovery and have either returned or are expected to return to work, the British army said Tuesday.

"Three of the horses injured in the incident are now back on duty and, against all expectations, are looking likely to take part in the King's Birthday Parade on 15th June," the British Army said in a statement. Two more are still "recuperating in the country but look set to return to work in due course."

In April, five cavalry horses had been walking through London when they were spooked by noise from a construction site near them. Two of the animals were photographed running through the British capital, bleeding.

Two military horses that broke loose during training bolt through the streets of central London, April 24, 2024. / Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/Getty

The horses smashed into taxis and a tour bus and were pursued by police for five miles, with pedestrians fleeing their path. Four people were treated by ambulance crews as part of three separate incidents that occurred within 10 minutes.

Five soldiers were also injured when the horses broke free. Three were already back on duty Wednesday and the other two continue to recover and are expected to return to service, the army said.

The two most seriously injured horses, named Vida and Quaker, are "enjoying a summer holiday," Lieutenant Colonel Mathew Woodward, Commanding Officer HCMR, said in a statement.

Cavalry horses Vida and Quaker shown recovering outdoors after they were injured bolting through London in this undated photo. / Credit: British Army

After they healed from their more severe injuries, they were brought to stables run by a horse charity, where they immediately were seen "galloping into fresh pastures."

The military released a photo of the pair nuzzling over a fence in a field dotted with yellow flowers.

"Vida, the Cavalry Grey, wasted no time in turning from white to brown as he rolled in the grass," the military said, adding that "the horses appeared bright and in good spirits."

