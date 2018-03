SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday rejected California's request for a pretrial injunction to force the federal government to fund a law enforcement grant that has been delayed in a dispute over the state's so-called sanctuary city policies.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in San Francisco ruled that the $1 million grant was too small to justify an injunction while the lawsuit unfolds, given the state's overall budget.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Tom Brown)