U.S. to impose stricter electronic carry-on airport screening

U.S. Customs and Immigration officers keep watch at the arrivals level at Los Angeles International Airport as the Supreme Court reinstates portions of President Donald Trump's executive order targeting travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 29, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Wednesday it will implement new stricter security rules requiring airline travelers to remove all electronic items larger than mobile phones from checked baggage for screening.

Prior rules require laptops to be removed for separate screening. TSA said the new rules may result in more bag checks. The rules have been in place in a pilot project at 10 U.S. airports and will expand to all U.S. airports in the months ahead, the agency said.





(Reporting by David Shepardson)