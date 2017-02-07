U.S. House speaker: Obamacare replacement bill to pass this year

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan arrives on stage before President Donald Trump speaks during the 2017 "Congress of Tomorrow" Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Makela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican leader of the U.S. House of Representatives said on Tuesday that legislation to replace former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law will be completed this year, although it may take longer to implement.

"We are going to do our legislating this year," House Speaker Paul Ryan told a press briefing. "We are going to be going out and talking about what our plan is. ... We hope to get this done as fast as possible."

Ryan was responding to questions about President Donald Trump's weekend interview with Fox News in which he said it might take until next year to replace the healthcare law, known as Obamacare.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Susan Heavey)