U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson headed to Peoria for event this summer

The Tazewell and Peoria County Republicans’ annual Lincoln Day dinner will feature a keynote address by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

“This is our major fundraiser of the year and it promises to be a very informative and memorable evening,” Tazewell County Republicans chairman Jim Rule said in a release.

Rule added that U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood will also be on hand as a special guest.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. June 1 at Four Points by Sheraton, 500 Hamilton Blvd., Peoria. Tickets are $85 per person, and sponsorship opportunities will be available.

Johnson's address comes one year after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared at the event in Peoria.

For more information or to make reservations, visit tazewellgop.org.

