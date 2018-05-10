U.S. House speaker eyes immigration bill before November elections

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan listens at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said he wants a bipartisan immigration bill to pass before November congressional elections that would address young illegal 'Dreamer' immigrants as well as security issues, and win U.S. President Donald Trump's support.

"I want to fix this problem so I would like to have an immigration vote before the midterms," Ryan told reporters at a news conference. His comments come a day after a breakaway group of House Republicans attempted to force action on legislation protecting so-called Dreamers from deportation.





(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey)