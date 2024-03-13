The U.S. House of Representatives passed a TikTok ban bill. How Indiana reps voted
The U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday passed a bill that would force TikTok’s Chinese-based parent company to sell the popular social media app or face a ban.
What is the TikTok ban bill?
The legislation would make TikTok unavailable in app stores or web hosting services — effectively making it unavailable to U.S. users — unless it severs ties with parent company ByteDance, which is based in Beijing, within 180 days.
Why is Congress trying to ban TikTok?
Members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party argue the app creates “an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security” by allowing the Chinese government to “surveil and influence the American public.”
How Indiana representatives voted on the TikTok ban bill:
Jim Baird-R, yes
Jim Banks-R, yes
Larry Buschon-R, yes
Andre D. Carson-D, yes
Erin Houchin-R, yes
Frank J. Mrvan-D, yes
Greg Pence-R, yes
Victoria Spartz-R, yes
Rudy Yakym III-R, yes
