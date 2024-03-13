The U.S. House of Representatives passed a TikTok ban bill. How Indiana reps voted

The U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday passed a bill that would force TikTok’s Chinese-based parent company to sell the popular social media app or face a ban.

What is the TikTok ban bill?

The legislation would make TikTok unavailable in app stores or web hosting services — effectively making it unavailable to U.S. users — unless it severs ties with parent company ByteDance, which is based in Beijing, within 180 days.

The TikTok Inc. logo is seen on their building in Culver City, Calif., Monday, March 11, 2024. House Republicans are moving ahead with a bill that would require Chinese company ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the United States even as President Donald Trump is voicing opposition to the effort. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) ORG XMIT: CADD106

Why is Congress trying to ban TikTok?

Members of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party argue the app creates “an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security” by allowing the Chinese government to “surveil and influence the American public.”

How Indiana representatives voted on the TikTok ban bill:

Jim Baird-R, yes

Jim Banks-R, yes

Larry Buschon-R, yes

Andre D. Carson-D, yes

Erin Houchin-R, yes

Frank J. Mrvan-D, yes

Greg Pence-R, yes

Victoria Spartz-R, yes

Rudy Yakym III-R, yes

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Here's how Indiana representatives voted on TikTok ban bill