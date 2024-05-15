U.S. Highway 71 closed after multi-vehicle crash, police standoff in south KC

Northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 71 are closed Wednesday afternoon due to a police standoff in south Kansas City, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Kansas City police are involved in the standoff, which followed a multi-vehicle crash in the area.

MODOT initially reported that the highway shutdown was a result of the crash, which occurred near Blue River Greenway, east of Leawood. Road closures start at 87th Street and move northbound along the U.S. 71.

Kansas City police are currently engaged in a standoff on the 7000 block of Chestnut Avenue, just south of where U.S. 71 passes Blenheim Square Research hospital, according to Sgt. Phil DiMartino, a KCPD spokesperson.

More details about the standoff were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.