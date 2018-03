American are still free to travel to the popular Mexican resort city, but after last month’s ferry explosion that injured at least 25 people, the U.S. Government is urging caution.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View