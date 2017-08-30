U.S. flood insurance program received 35,000 claims as of noon Wednesday

By Julia Harte

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The government-run U.S. flood insurance program had already received 35,000 claims as of noon on Wednesday as a result of catastrophic flooding in Texas, according to the program's director.

"This is a very fast clip for them to move," said Roy Wright, deputy associate administrator for insurance and mitigation at the Federal Emergency Management Agency who runs the flood insurance program.

