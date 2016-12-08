U.S. Fighter Pilot Missing After Ejection Off the Coast of Japan

From Popular Mechanics

A Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet strike fighter crashed earlier today off the coast of Japan. The pilot reportedly ejected and a search and rescue effort is currently underway. The Hornet was conducting training at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred at 6:40pm local time, 4:40 AM ET, about 120 miles southeast of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan. The aircraft was part of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered on the island of Okinawa but was stationed on mainland Japan.

According to Japanese news outlets, there may have been more than one pilot, which would mean the plane was a two-seater F/A-18D Hornet fighter. The -D model Hornet specializes in strike and reconnaissance missions at night and in bad weather. Marine Corps Fighter Attack Squadron 242 is based at Iwakuni and has flown the -D model Hornet since 1990.

The crash prompted a search of the area by 7 aircraft of Japan's Self Defense Forces, and four Japanese destroyers were headed to the area.

As The Aviationist blog points out, this is the ninth crash of a so-called "legacy" Hornet (older generation A, C, or D model) in six months.

