    U.S. ends presumed freedom for pregnant immigrants

    By Dan Levine
    A Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) bus is seen parked outside a federal jail in San Diego, California, U.S. October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

    By Dan Levine

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's administration said on Thursday it would no longer presume that many pregnant women detained by immigration authorities should be released from custody, reversing an Obama-era directive.

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will make a case by case determination under the new policy. Women in their third trimester will still be released as before, said Philip Miller, an ICE deputy executive associate director.

    "Just like there are men who commit heinous acts violent acts, so too have we had women in custody that commit heinous acts," Miller told reporters on Thursday.

    The Republican president has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, including policies on which deportees can remain free during pending cases. Democrats and advocacy groups have criticized the administration for separating migrant from their children when detained.

    During President Barack Obama's administration, ICE in 2016 announced that pregnant women not subject to mandatory detention should be presumptively released.

    Miller said on Thursday the new directive was meant to align with a Trump executive order mandating tougher ICE enforcement. Thirty-five pregnant women are in ICE custody, all subject to mandatory detention, he said.

    Since the policy was implemented in December, Miller said, 506 pregnant women have been detained by ICE. He could not say what happened to each of them, but noted that some likely had been deported while others might have been released in the United States.

    Michelle Brané, director of the Migrant Rights and Justice Program with the Women's Refugee Commission, criticized the move and said many women entering the United States are pregnant due to rape.

    "Detention is especially traumatic for pregnant women and even more so for victims of rape and gender-based violence," she said in a statement.

    Miller said pregnant women with asylum claims determined to be based on a "credible fear" of persecution in their home country would still likely be released.

    The policy change was first reported by The Hill on Thursday, citing internal ICE documents.


    (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Richard Chang)

    • Joe Biden Regrets Talk Of Fighting Trump, Doesn't Want To 'Get Down In Mosh Pit'
      HuffPost

      Joe Biden Regrets Talk Of Fighting Trump, Doesn't Want To 'Get Down In Mosh Pit'

      “I shouldn’t have said what I said,” Biden said in an interview with “Pod Save America” released on Wednesday. Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Biden said he strictly meant that had the two men been in high school together, he would take Trump behind the gym over such comments.

    • Mother arrested after baby and toddler found dead in their car seats
      AOL.com

      Mother arrested after baby and toddler found dead in their car seats

      An Arizona mother is facing possible murder charges after her two young children were found dead in their car seats outside of their family home. Superior Police Chief Christian Ensley said that over the past two years, police have responded to Velasquez's home on several occasions for various issues, according to KNXV. The Arizona Department of Children Safety released a statement about the tragic case, saying that it had received two prior neglect reports involving Brittany Velasquez and her children.

    • Protests at city council meeting over Stephon Clark’s death
      Yahoo View

      Protests at city council meeting over Stephon Clark’s death

      Hundreds showed up at a special Sacramento City Council meeting focused on Stephon Clark, who was unarmed when he was fatally shot by police, with protesters calling for the officers involved to be fired.

    • ‘Time to join the NRA.’ Calls to repeal the Second Amendment set off commenters
      Yahoo News Video

      ‘Time to join the NRA.’ Calls to repeal the Second Amendment set off commenters

      “Everyone has an opinion, thankfully we have the constitution.” “I can think of fewer things that would create a state of open rebellion in the United States.” Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’s call for a repeal of the Second Amendment has Newsroom readers up in arms. In a New York Times op-ed piece, Stevens said March for Our Lives protesters asking for gun law reform should ask for more: “They should demand a repeal of the Second Amendment.” The vast majority of the thousands of Newsroom comments on the Yahoo News report show strong opposition: “I have never owned a gun in my life, but fully understand the importance of the Second Amendment.” President Trump, meanwhile, completely dismissed Stevens’s call to repeal, tweeting, “The Second Amendment will never be repealed!” The Second Amendment says: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Stevens called for the repeal in order to weaken the National Rifle Association. The NRA answered back with its own statement: “We will unapologetically continue to fight to protect this fundamental freedom.” What do you think? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

    • At Least A Dozen States Plan To Sue Over New Census Citizenship Question
      HuffPost

      At Least A Dozen States Plan To Sue Over New Census Citizenship Question

      At least 12 states have responded with a wave of fury and legal action this week after the Trump administration announced it would add a question to the 2020 census asking respondents whether they are U.S. citizens. New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he would lead a multistate coalition to block the decision the Commerce Department announced on Monday. The addition of a citizenship question is highly controversial, and civil rights groups have long claimed it could jeopardize the accuracy of the census.

    • Pulse gunman intended to attack Disney World, was deterred by police presence
      Yahoo View

      Pulse gunman intended to attack Disney World, was deterred by police presence

      Omar Mateen visited Disney World with his wife, Noor Salman, in the days before the Pulse massacre, planning to hide a gun in a baby stroller, according to prosecutors during the trial of Salman.

    • 6 Fired At Howard University For Misconduct Involving Need-Based Tuition Funds
      HuffPost

      6 Fired At Howard University For Misconduct Involving Need-Based Tuition Funds

      Howard University President Wayne Frederick confirmed Wednesday that financial aid officials had misappropriated funds earmarked for low-income students for nearly a decade. Six university employees have been fired, Frederick said. He did not reveal how much financial aid had been misappropriated. The Medium writer alleged that Frederick had been aware of the scandal since at least May 2017.

    • Canada teen scores lottery win of $1,000, every week, for life
      The Telegraph

      Canada teen scores lottery win of $1,000, every week, for life

      Charlie Lagarde never dreamed she’d strike lucky when she hit the legal age to buy a lottery ticket in Canada by spending C$4 on a winning scratch card. Ms Lagarde was given the choice of receiving either C$1m (£550,000) in one go or in weekly installments of $1000 - meaning should could be paid up to $4m if she reaches the average Canada life expectancy for a woman of 83. Ms Lagarde claimed her prize on Monday at the lottery corporation's head office in Montreal, surrounded by friends and family.

    • Two pilots flying different planes report seeing a UFO within minutes of each other
      The Independent

      Two pilots flying different planes report seeing a UFO within minutes of each other

      Two pilots flying different aircraft above Arizona have reported close encounters with an unidentified flying object (UFO). ABC News obtained an audio clip of a conversation between the two pilots and the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Centre. “OK, something did,” says the pilot of the Learjet plane.

    • Donald Trump Gets Brutally Mocked Over Latest White House Ousting
      HuffPost

      Donald Trump Gets Brutally Mocked Over Latest White House Ousting

      The White House’s revolving door spun once again on Wednesday. President Donald Trump announced Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin’s termination from his post on Twitter:  I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected

    • The Latest: French boo far-right Le Pen at memorial march
      Associated Press

      The Latest: French boo far-right Le Pen at memorial march

      French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been booed and insulted at a march to honor an 85-year-old woman who escaped the Nazis 76 years ago yet was stabbed to death in her Paris apartment. Cries of "Go home!" and "Nazi! Nazi!" rang out at Wednesday's march in Paris, which drew thousands. Le Pen had insisted on attending the march despite objections by France's largest Jewish group.

    • Family of 8 Believed to Be Inside the SUV That Plunged off a California Cliff
      Time

      Family of 8 Believed to Be Inside the SUV That Plunged off a California Cliff

      Two women, Jennifer and Sarah Hart, and three children were killed in the accident, authorities said. Three more children are still missing after the crash. One of the missing children, 15-year-old Devonte Hart, appeared in the viral photo during a protest in Portland, Oregon over the police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

    • Hilarious little kid crawled into stranger's bathroom stall to ask for help washing his hands
      Mashable

      Hilarious little kid crawled into stranger's bathroom stall to ask for help washing his hands

      We've all been there: That moment our parents force us to venture into a public restroom alone for the first time — the equivalent of a momma bird flinging her chicks out of the nest to fly or fall.  Only the bravest ask for help, which is what this

    • Leaked Memo: EPA Shows Workers How To Downplay Climate Change
      HuffPost

      Leaked Memo: EPA Shows Workers How To Downplay Climate Change

      The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday evening sent employees a list of eight approved talking points on climate change from its Office of Public Affairs ― guidelines that promote a message of uncertainty about climate science and gloss over proposed cuts to key adaptation programs.

    • Sacramento protesters demonstrate against police shooting of Stephon Clark
      Yahoo News Photo Staff

      Sacramento protesters demonstrate against police shooting of Stephon Clark

      California’s capital city is on edge for the funeral of a 22-year-old unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police in his grandparents’ backyard. The Rev. Al Sharpton plans to give the eulogy for Stephon Clark at Thursday’s funeral at Bayside of South Sacramento church. Some mourners at Wednesday’s wake for Clark predicted increased unrest beyond the unruly but mostly nonviolent protests that have disrupted traffic and two professional basketball games since the March 18 shooting.

    • Stephon Clark's Brother Jumps on Mayor's Desk and Leads Chant as He Crashes City Council Meeting
      Inside Edition

      Stephon Clark's Brother Jumps on Mayor's Desk and Leads Chant as He Crashes City Council Meeting

      The grief-stricken brother of Stephon Clark took his fury to the Sacramento City Council Tuesday night along with protesters who stormed the chambers shouting the slain 22-year-old's name. Stevante Clark marched to the front of the room and perched himself on the dais in a defiant show of outrage after Stephon, 22, was shot dead in his grandmother's backyard by police, who fired 20 rounds at him Sunday. Stephon was unarmed.

    • China's First 'Homemade' Aircraft Carrier Could Start Sea Trials Next Month
      The National Interest

      China's First 'Homemade' Aircraft Carrier Could Start Sea Trials Next Month

      China’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier could begin sea trials as early as next month according to official Chinese state media. The vessel, which is designated as the Type 001A, is currently finishing construction at the Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) construction site in China’s Liaoning province.

    • Man taken to New York airport for deportation slips away from ICE agents and escapes in taxi
      The Independent

      Man taken to New York airport for deportation slips away from ICE agents and escapes in taxi

      A manhunt has been launched for a detainee scheduled for deportation from the US who managed to escape from officers and flee from New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport in a taxi. Law enforcement officials said CCTV footage showed the prisoner leaving the airport in a yellow taxi. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has been contacted for comment.

    • Trump Lawyer Floated Pardons Of Michael Flynn And Paul Manafort: Report
      HuffPost

      Trump Lawyer Floated Pardons Of Michael Flynn And Paul Manafort: Report

      John Dowd, the lawyer for President Donald Trump who resigned last week, floated potential pardons of former Trump advisers Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation closed in, according to a New York Times report

    • Kid Who Hugged Cop In Viral Protest Photo Feared Dead In Family Car Plunge
      HuffPost

      Kid Who Hugged Cop In Viral Protest Photo Feared Dead In Family Car Plunge

      A boy who hugged a cop in a photo that went viral amid national unrest over police shootings was missing after his family’s SUV plunged off a cliff in Mendocino County, California, killing at least five, according to the sheriff. Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman on Wednesday identified the deceased parents as Jennifer and Sarah Hart, both 38, of Woodland, Washington, who were found still inside the upside-down car in shallow water. The bodies of three of their adopted children, 19-year-old Markis, 14-year-old Jeremiah and 14-year-old Abigail were recovered nearby.